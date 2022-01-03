Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 864,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Nordson makes up approximately 0.9% of Keybank National Association OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Keybank National Association OH owned about 1.49% of Nordson worth $205,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nordson by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,702,000 after buying an additional 112,705 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 11.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,693,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,811,000 after buying an additional 173,820 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Nordson by 1.7% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 860,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,765,000 after buying an additional 14,602 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 744,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,210,000 after purchasing an additional 14,158 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 107.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 723,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,911,000 after purchasing an additional 375,090 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordson alerts:

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $255.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $260.19 and a 200 day moving average of $241.71. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $178.60 and a 52 week high of $272.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 22.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.25.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.