Keybank National Association OH Boosts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 189,610 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,330 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $91,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Broadcom by 97.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 135.1% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company reported a “solid” Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a “big” dividend increase and a “robust” buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $654.39.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $665.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $585.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $520.96. The company has a market cap of $274.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

