Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KELTF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Friday, October 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of KELTF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.78. 1,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,944. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.25. Kelt Exploration has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $4.31.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

