Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Shares Gap Down to $17.91

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.91, but opened at $17.00. Kelly Services shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 200 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.19. The stock has a market cap of $669.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.75.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.41%.

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

