Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $97.21 Million

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be purchased for about $1,173.90 or 0.02501508 BTC on exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a market capitalization of $234.78 million and $97.21 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded up 34.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Keep3rV1 Coin Profile

KP3R is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network . The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

