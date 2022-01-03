Katalyo Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,340.00 (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Katalyo has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $1,340.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Katalyo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00064237 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,697.84 or 0.08048066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00060662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00075042 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,399.75 or 1.00985513 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007309 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Katalyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Katalyo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.