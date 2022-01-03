KARMA Price Hits $0.0069 on Major Exchanges (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last week, KARMA has traded 28.3% lower against the dollar. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $37.83 million and $12.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001617 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00053969 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $225.25 or 0.00486302 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.