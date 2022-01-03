Kambria (KAT) Hits Market Cap of $6.16 Million

Kambria (CURRENCY:KAT) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Kambria has a total market cap of $6.16 million and approximately $129,517.00 worth of Kambria was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kambria coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Kambria has traded 17% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,966.36 or 1.00304822 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00074059 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.03 or 0.00303340 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $207.78 or 0.00443743 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004574 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.76 or 0.00155399 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00010295 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00012358 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001752 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Kambria Coin Profile

Kambria is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Kambria’s total supply is 3,098,854,700 coins and its circulating supply is 2,186,060,823 coins. Kambria’s official message board is medium.com/kambria-network . Kambria’s official Twitter account is @katzcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kambria is /r/KambriaOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kambria’s official website is kambria.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kambria is a crypto-empowered, open-source robotics and AI ecosystem. KAT is an ERC20 token that powers the Kambria ecosystem. The purpose of KAT is not only to facilitate the interactions and transactions of the key stakeholders on the platform, but also to align their incentives with the long-term success of the community. As people collaborate to grow the ecosystem, everyone will benefit through KATs. Making the incentives for the innovators/developers fair and sufficient is absolutely Kambria's top priority. “

