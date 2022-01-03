Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Short Interest Update

Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KAJMY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.46. 14,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,456. Kajima has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $15.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.75.

Get Kajima alerts:

Kajima (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter.

Kajima Corp. engages in the construction, real estate development, architectural design, and civil engineering businesses. It operates through the following segments: Civil Engineering, Building Construction, Real Estate Development and Other, Domestic Subsidiaries and Affiliates, and Overseas Subsidiaries and Affiliates.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Kajima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kajima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.