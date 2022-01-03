K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Price Target Cut to C$49.00

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$49.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Acumen Capital cut their target price on K-Bro Linen to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$49.20.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

TSE:KBL opened at C$34.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$365.15 million and a P/E ratio of 38.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.96. K-Bro Linen has a twelve month low of C$33.36 and a twelve month high of C$47.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.83.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$61.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$59.85 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that K-Bro Linen will post 2.0099999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is currently 136.52%.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.