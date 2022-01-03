JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 116.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,528 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP owned about 0.39% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $8,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JMST. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of JMST opened at $51.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.04. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.99 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15.

