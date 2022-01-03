Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 73.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,080 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 48,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 24,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 79,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 32,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $171.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $450.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $151.47 and a twelve month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

