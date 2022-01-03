Jigstack Market Cap Hits $13.00 Million (STAK)

Jigstack (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Jigstack coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jigstack has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. Jigstack has a total market cap of $13.00 million and approximately $298,243.00 worth of Jigstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NIX (NIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000022 BTC.

STRAKS (STAK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Outrace (ORE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ORE Network (ORE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

OptimusRise (ORE) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Autobusd (ABS) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Jigstack Profile

STAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Jigstack’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,058,571,629 coins. Jigstack’s official Twitter account is @jigstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

Jigstack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jigstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jigstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jigstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

