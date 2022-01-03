JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Acquired by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 28.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in JFrog were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of JFrog by 13.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in JFrog by 21.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in JFrog by 225.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 242,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 167,915 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in JFrog by 57.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in JFrog by 174.7% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 172,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 109,704 shares during the period. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.38.

FROG opened at $29.70 on Monday. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $71.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.33.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. JFrog had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. JFrog’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $6,331,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 38.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

