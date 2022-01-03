Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Down to $19.73

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.73, but opened at $19.27. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.08, with a volume of 383 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Janux Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average of $24.69.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JANX. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,163,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,743,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,997,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $723,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

