Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $386,000 Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in CubeSmart by 60.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in CubeSmart by 84.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

CUBE has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $56.91 on Monday. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $57.34. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.73.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.10). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.64%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

