Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 4,970 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 2.0% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter worth $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 202.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 11.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 13.5% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 10,530 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $190,171.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 11,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $203,779.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,009,688 shares of company stock valued at $20,480,452 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

CHPT has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.06.

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $19.05 on Monday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.65.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.26 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 188.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

