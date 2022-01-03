Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $409,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) by 79.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverTree Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,097,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4,572.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 402,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,700,000 after purchasing an additional 393,518 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 541,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,766,000 after purchasing an additional 227,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $30.30 on Monday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $23.74 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.