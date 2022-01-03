Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $398,000 Position in Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Biglari were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BH. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Biglari in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Biglari by 29.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Biglari in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Biglari by 6.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Biglari by 11.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Sardar Biglari acquired 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.00 per share, with a total value of $56,016.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 39,427 shares of company stock worth $5,815,810 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Biglari from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of Biglari stock opened at $142.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.34. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.00 and a 1-year high of $188.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.48.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings, Inc engages in diverse business such as property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Restaurant Operations, Insurance, Southern Oil, and Maxim. The Restaurant Operations segment operations include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin.

