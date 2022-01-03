Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SimpliFi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter.

SCHO stock opened at $50.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.94. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $50.81 and a 52-week high of $51.41.

