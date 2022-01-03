Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.04

Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.04 and last traded at $42.76, with a volume of 3783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.83.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Jackson Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.49.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%.

In other news, insider Paul Chadwick Myers purchased 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.95 per share, with a total value of $1,268,575.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Derek G. Kirkland purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $247,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $747,000. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,747,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,870,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $635,000. 2.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

