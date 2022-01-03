Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Receives C$12.38 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.38.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IVN shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a C$9.00 price target on the stock.

TSE IVN opened at C$10.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$12.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -101.30. The company has a quick ratio of 20.75, a current ratio of 23.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.34. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12-month low of C$6.06 and a 12-month high of C$10.59.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.17). Equities analysts expect that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

