ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,900 shares, an increase of 787.2% from the November 30th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITVPY traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,287. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. ITV has a one year low of $13.57 and a one year high of $19.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.75.

ITVPY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ITV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

