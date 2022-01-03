Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Shares Gap Up to $2.90

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.90, but opened at $3.04. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 3,095 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $456.66 million during the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 1.76%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Itaú Corpbanca stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) by 1,836.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,347 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,850 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Corpbanca were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile (NYSE:ITCB)

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

