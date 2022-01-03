Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Short Interest Up 627.2% in December

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, an increase of 627.2% from the November 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of ISUZY stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,694. Isuzu Motors has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $14.76. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.36.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 10.47%.

Isuzu Motors Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy-medium and light-duty trucks, buses, passenger vehicle engines, industrial-use diesel engines. Its products include ELF (Extremely Low Frequency) light-duty trucks, forward medium-duty trucks, giga heavy-duty trucks and tractors, gala sightseeing bus, erga route bus, diesel engines for passenger vehicles and industrial use, N-series light-duty trucks, F-series medium-duty trucks, C&E-series heavy-duty trucks and tractors, pick up trucks and others.

