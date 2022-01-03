iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Purchased by Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYH. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $568,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYH traded down $4.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $295.52. The company had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,832. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $238.04 and a 1-year high of $302.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.09.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

