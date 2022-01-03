iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Position Increased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,456 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $25,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 600.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 230.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SOXX stock opened at $542.32 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $521.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $477.30. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $374.86 and a 1-year high of $558.28.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.