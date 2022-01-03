iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5,205.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 220,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 215,853 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 12,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 130.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $222.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.27. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $190.94 and a one year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

