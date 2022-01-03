iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 169,236 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,510,274 shares.The stock last traded at $306.28 and had previously closed at $305.59.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $300.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,585,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,465,000 after buying an additional 14,113 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

