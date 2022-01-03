iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Guggenheim

iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) had its price objective cut by Guggenheim from $100.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 87.47% from the company’s current price.

Shares of IGM stock traded down $3.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $439.02. 12,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,012. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $437.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $421.76. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $338.18 and a 52-week high of $453.66.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 17,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 39.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 98.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,514 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 29.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

