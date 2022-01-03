iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $116.28 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $115.12 and a 12 month high of $118.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.70.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

