iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 26.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.7% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

EWJ opened at $66.96 on Monday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $65.23 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.75.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

