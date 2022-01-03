iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Purchased by Snider Financial Group

Snider Financial Group increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 1.5% of Snider Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10,724.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,689,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,690,000 after buying an additional 7,618,375 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,559,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,613,000 after purchasing an additional 52,021 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,790,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,614,000 after purchasing an additional 266,015 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,920,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,315,000 after purchasing an additional 116,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,261,000 after purchasing an additional 617,201 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $110.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.67. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.