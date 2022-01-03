iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Holdings Lifted by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10,724.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,689,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618,375 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,254,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,088,000 after purchasing an additional 648,345 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,261,000 after purchasing an additional 617,201 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,585,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,773,000 after purchasing an additional 393,111 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 16,511.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 354,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,404,000 after purchasing an additional 352,519 shares during the period.

BATS:EFG opened at $110.29 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

