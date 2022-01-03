iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 88,604 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,769,747 shares.The stock last traded at $24.67 and had previously closed at $24.83.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

