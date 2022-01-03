iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors trimmed its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 20.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,173 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,989,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,169,000 after buying an additional 220,391 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 149.9% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 38.5% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 34,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $107.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.05. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $106.95 and a twelve month high of $110.32.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

