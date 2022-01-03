iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) Shares Acquired by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 208,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF were worth $5,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 20,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 19,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 38,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $26.56 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $26.34 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.90.

