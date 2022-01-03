iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Bought by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 37,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1,263.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COMT stock opened at $30.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.75. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $38.36.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $5.494 dividend. This is an increase from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. This represents a dividend yield of 18.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

