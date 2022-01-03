iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXJ. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 56.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 41.7% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 69.4% during the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period.

IXJ opened at $90.34 on Monday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $72.98 and a 52 week high of $90.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.20.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

