iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,669 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $28,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 143.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,801,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,319,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,856,000 after acquiring an additional 127,442 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 29.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,243,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,059,000 after acquiring an additional 285,797 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,878,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 707,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,327,000 after acquiring an additional 25,563 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HDV stock opened at $100.99 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.18 and a fifty-two week high of $101.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.35.

