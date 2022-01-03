iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stake Lifted by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $55.58 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.78 and a 1-year high of $55.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.41.

