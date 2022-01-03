iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Short Interest Up 96.9% in December

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, an increase of 96.9% from the November 30th total of 959,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,944,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGIB. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,621,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 426,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,979,000 after acquiring an additional 35,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,559,000.

IGIB stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.95. 62,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,391. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.43 and its 200-day moving average is $60.14. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $61.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

