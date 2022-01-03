Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Sold by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 33.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPV. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 13,279.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 27,090 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 339,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,214,000 after buying an additional 177,318 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

RPV opened at $80.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.81. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.15 and a 12 month high of $82.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.