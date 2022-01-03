Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Shares Purchased by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 181.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 76.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 28,134 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 36.6% in the third quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 38,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 400,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 146,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares during the period.

PGF opened at $18.82 on Monday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $19.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.93.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

