Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, an increase of 620.7% from the November 30th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

PXI traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.58. 2,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,268. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.48. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $17.45 and a 1-year high of $35.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $605,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 160.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 657,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,102,000 after buying an additional 33,293 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,540,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 373,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,427,000 after acquiring an additional 82,275 shares during the period.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

