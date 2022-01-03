Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Holdings Lessened by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,690 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $12,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Intuit by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTU traded down $8.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $634.77. 20,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,445. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $641.19 and its 200 day moving average is $571.82. The stock has a market cap of $179.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $357.69 and a 1-year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.24.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,950 shares of company stock valued at $25,351,958 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

