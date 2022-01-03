Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,607 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $29,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $2.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.10. The stock had a trading volume of 17,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,996. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $75.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.95 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.40%.

In related news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total transaction of $253,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,410 shares of company stock valued at $10,654,987 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.73.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

