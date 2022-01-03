Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 137,138 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 405,711 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $21,616,000 after buying an additional 16,684 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 8.8% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 70,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 86,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after buying an additional 15,133 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Intel by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 158,560 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel stock opened at $51.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.92. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

