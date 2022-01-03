Insider Selling: Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Director Sells 4,935 Shares of Stock

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Director Alexander Grinberg sold 4,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $212,451.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MOV traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.26. 171,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,752. Movado Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.39 and a 52 week high of $48.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.69. The firm has a market cap of $968.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Movado Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,231,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,754,000 after purchasing an additional 73,578 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,120,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 27.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 650,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 140,629 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 513,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,153,000 after purchasing an additional 12,615 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 22.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,047,000 after purchasing an additional 64,358 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.