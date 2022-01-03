Insider Buying: Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL) Director Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL) Director William Paul Wells Wells purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,581,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$23,507,119.30.

William Paul Wells Wells also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 29th, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 19,500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,700.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 4,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,560.00.

On Friday, November 26th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 10,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,800.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 4,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,800.00.

On Friday, November 19th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 14,500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,425.00.

On Monday, November 15th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$310.00.

On Friday, November 12th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 14,500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,990.00.

On Monday, November 1st, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 5,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,200.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 20,521 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,174.48.

On Tuesday, October 26th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 4,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,600.00.

Shares of TPL remained flat at $C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,584. Tethys Petroleum Limited has a 12 month low of C$0.01 and a 12 month high of C$0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02.

Tethys Petroleum Limited is an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on projects in Central Asia and the Caspian Region. The Company’s principal activity is the acquisition of, and exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas fields. The Company operates through three segments: Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Georgia.

